By Chris King • 17 December 2022 • 21:41

HUGE Gareth Southgate and England news revealed

Gareth Southgate has allegedly made up his mind that he will stay on as the manager of the England men’s football team.

Gareth Southgate will remain as manager of the England men’s international football team. The news was revealed exclusively this evening, Saturday, December 17, by The Telegraph, and tweeted @JBurtTelegraph by Jason Burt, the publication’s Chief Football Correspondent.

Gareth Southgate set to stay as England manager https://t.co/wfvhfyyFQR — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) December 17, 2022

The 52-year-old will apparently inform FA bosses of his decision before Christmas to make himself available to coach the national team in preparation for Euro 2024. It is believed that he was convinced to stay after meetings with the players.

His future as boss of the Three Lions had been up in the air following the recent World Cup defeat in the quarter-finals against France. He asked for some time to think his future over and now the decision has been made.

While England did not disgrace themselves against the current holders, many were left frustrated by the fact the Three Lions were unable to overcome one of the top nations in the business end of the World Cup. However, Southgate is reportedly keen to give it another go as manager of the national team.

