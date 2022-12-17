By Chris King • 17 December 2022 • 2:29
Police units responding to active shooter situation at Ford Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan
Units from various police forces are said to be responding this evening, Friday, December 16, to reports of an active shooter situation at the Ford Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.
There is not a lot of information available at this moment but one report from RawNews 1st said that no confirmation had been given regarding any victims.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
