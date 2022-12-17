By Chris King • 17 December 2022 • 1:59

Two people are reported to have been killed and two more injured in a shooting incident outside Benito Juarez High School in Chicago.

Police units and EMS are said to be responding to reports of an active shooter this evening, Friday, December 16, at Benito Juarez High School in Chicago. A 911 call was allegedly received reporting that four gunshots had been fired at the educational facility located at 2150 S Laflin St, in the Pilsen neighbourhood.

According to CNN, Police Superintendent David Brown informed the media that two people had been killed and two more injured in an incident that occurred just before 2pm local time outside the school building but on the school grounds.

At this moment in time, no suspect has been arrested Mr Brown added. Online reports suggest that there are multiple shooters but this has not been confirmed.

Larry Langford, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department said earlier that four students had been shot. In response to this, Brown said he did not wish to confirm whether four people had been shot or if they were in fact students. Those injured had been transferred to Stroger Hospital he confirmed.

Jake Sheridan, a reporter with the Chicago Tribute tweeted @JakeSheridan_ from the school to say the police were laying down evidence markers.

I’m at Benito Juarez High School in Pilsen, where four students were just shot, for @chicagotribune. One is dead, police told us. Officers just set down evidence markers right outside the Chicago school’s building. pic.twitter.com/0IFAa8TJLj — Jake Sheridan (@JakeSheridan_) December 16, 2022

#UPDATE #BREAKING

Report of 4 Shot at Benito Juarez High School Chicago 2150 S Laflin St. Police and EMS are responding to a 911 report of a person shot at Benito Juarez High School. pic.twitter.com/kDwM5fU70w — RawNews1st (@Raw_News1st) December 17, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

