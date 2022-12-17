By Chris King • 17 December 2022 • 18:21

Television icon rushed to hospital after 'medical emergency' while filming

Television star Sharon Osbourne has been rushed to hospital after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ while filming in California.

Sharon Osbourne was rushed to hospital yesterday, Friday, December 16, after suffering a ‘medical emergency’ while filming a ghost-themed show in America. The incident was reported by the celebrity news outlet TMZ.

They said that the 70-year-old television personality was filming an episode of ‘Ghost Adventurers’, for the Travel Channel on location at the Glen Tavern Inn in the Californian city of Santa Paula, in Ventura County when she was taken ill.

EMS workers responded to a call at around 6:30pm on Friday evening. A patient was subsequently transferred from the Tavern to Santa Paula Hospital, a Ventura County Fire Department spokesperson informed TMZ.

It was later confirmed to the outlet by Chief Don Aguilar of the Santa Paula Police department that the patient was in fact, Sharon Osbourne. Her condition is currently unknown.

Sharon has had her hands full recently taking care of her husband, the rock legend Ozzy Osbourne. The 73-year-old former Black Sabbath frontman is currently battling Parkinson’s disease as well as other ailments.

Ozzy told The Sun recently: “Never have I been laid up so bad for so long. It’s been breaking Sharon’s heart to see me like this but I will get back on tour if it f*****g kills me”. Speaking about his condition, the rocker added: “I don’t shake at all. My Parkinson’s doctor says, ¡I’ve got to tell you something, I’ve seen all kinds of Parkinson’s but yours is the mildest ever'”.

___________________________________________________________

