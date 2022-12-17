Does Big Eyes Coin’s features make it a great purchase option alongside Chainlink and Ethereum Classic?

By EWN • 17 December 2022 • 14:53

The global economy has advanced substantially since the arrival of cryptocurrencies. This industry’s results have been directly related to various crypto stages. New cryptocurrency stages are being introduced, and drivers and models are being applied. Transactional services are provided by Chainlink (LINK) and Ethereum Classic (ETC). Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme cryptocurrency, has the potential to become a game changer in the cryptocurrency market and provides considerable advantages for its community, according to many crypto analysts.

Ethereum Classic (ETC): The Coin Could Be Proving Its Worth Soon

As its name suggests, Ethereum Classic (ETC) is still one of the market’s more established cryptocurrencies. Since its formation from the Ethereum Genesis Block in 2015, it has endured numerous crypto winters. Not many alternative currencies can compare to the value investors and fans have gained from Ethereum Classic (ETC) over time. Ethereum Classic (ETC) remains a top-listed cryptocurrency despite suffering a significant value loss due to the 2022 cryptocurrency meltdown.

According to experts, the next cryptocurrency uptrend may push Ethereum Classic (ETC) past its previous all-time high, which might be advantageous for its existing owners. Furthermore, it has been frequently anticipated that Ethereum Classic (ETC) will eventually surpass Ethereum (ETH). Therefore, if Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) potential reaches this milestone, beginners still stand to win significantly.

Chainlink (LINK): Linking Network of Oracles

A decentralized network called Chainlink (LINK) uses Oracle to support complex smart contracts on all blockchain platforms with tamper-proof outputs, inputs, and computations. Chainlink (LINK) employs decentralization to create a trustworthy, tamper-proof network using a highly secure and adaptable infrastructure. Using the utility token LINK, Chainlink functions as a decentralized network that enables several blockchains to communicate safely with various payment methods and other data feeds.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Meme Coin of 2022

A meme coin called Big Eyes Coin (BIG) received a lot of great press in 2022. It has developed a great deal of buzz on major social media platforms and received much support from the cryptocurrency community. Crypto fans have been comparing it to another coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme coin, as the next big thing, and thus far, it has lived up to the moniker given to it, especially during its presale stages. Community members are a significant factor in the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) platform, so it is important to support them for their help in the development of the platform and the performance of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token in the cryptocurrency market.

A Non-Fungible Token (NFT) event will be held by Big Eyes Coin (BIG), using BIG tokens as the means of exchange. On this occasion, contests will be organized, and winners will be rewarded for assisting the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFTs to crack the top ten on the NFT market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) offers superior options to Chainlink (LINK) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) since the owners of the NFTs, the purchasers of the NFTs and a charity event to support the preservation of the ocean all help with making the new meme coin very popular.

How To Purchase BIG tokens?

Log on the Big Eyes Coin’s official website

Connect your trusted wallet with the browser, and proceed

Select the option of “connect wallet”

Confirm your transaction with your choice of payment method

With Big Eyes Coin (BIG), exchanges and transactions will be simpler because Big Eyes Coin (BIG) offers a $0 fee or charge on any transaction with their token or platform.

In addition, Big Eyes Coin is doing a bonus tokens giveaway and to benefit from the giveaway just use the code: BIGG3045 when purchasing BIG tokens.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido