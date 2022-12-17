Former Russian President Medvedev questions whether NATO’s military goals are even legitimate

By Chris King • 17 December 2022 • 3:45

Dmitry Medvedev, the former President of Russia questioned whether NATO’s military goals are even legitimate, and suggests the West is already at war with Russia.

He asked whether the hybrid war, de facto declared by NATO against Russia, could be considered the alliance’s entry into a war against the Russian Federation. Medvedev also questioned whether the supply of a huge amount of weapons to Ukraine could be considered an attack on Russia.



Posting on his official Telegram channel he wrote: “The leaders of the NATO countries unanimously say that their countries and the alliance itself are not at war with Russia, but everyone is well aware that everything is different”.

“The question of legitimate military objectives has been interpreted differently in human history. It is also perceived differently during the current conflict with the Nazi regime in Ukraine. For example, the Russophobic senators in the U.S. Senate, by the way, like to exercise on this topic”.

“But, there is one thing that the customs of war and international conventions have in common. These are the rules of conduct in times of war (jus in bello), which have their origins in sacred sources”.

“What are today’s legitimate military objectives? Within the framework of these rules of war, they are:

1. any enemy troops (legitimate combatants and illegitimate combatants) that are not officially withdrawn from his armed forces.

2. Any enemy military and auxiliary equipment”.

“3. Any military infrastructure as well as civilian infrastructure contributing to military objectives (bridges, transportation stations, roads, energy facilities, factories and workshops at least partially fulfilling military orders, etc.).

4. The military and political leadership of the opposing nation”.

“5. Armed forces of other countries that have officially joined the war and are allied with the enemy state and facilities mentioned in 1-4 above and are located on their territories”.

“Today, however, there is a key question: can the hybrid warfare declared de facto against our country by NATO be considered the Alliance’s entry into a war against Russia? Can the supply of huge amounts of weapons to Ukraine be considered an attack on Russia?”.

“And, accordingly, are the military objectives of the North Atlantic bloc listed in pars 1-4 of this post legitimate? 1-4 of this article? NATO leaders sing with one voice that their countries and the entire bloc are not at war with Russia. But everyone is well aware that this is not the case…”.

