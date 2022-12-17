Huge blaze destroys Valencia’s Escorpion de Betera Golf buggy and club room

The club and buggy room of Escorpion de Betera Golf in Valencia was destroyed during a huge fire that broke out.

A huge fire totally destroyed the club and buggy room of the Escorpion de Betera Golf Club in Valencia this Saturday afternoon, December 17. This was the area where the electric carts, buggies and bags with the golf clubs that many members of these facilities were kept.

Appliances from the Betera Fire Brigade were deployed to extinguish the fire. Despite their rapid reaction, the losses are said to be considerable. The club has about 1,900 members, and around a thousand bags were kept in the club room, according to sources consulted by levante-emv.com.

Sources claimed that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the area of ​​the electric cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The management of the Escorpion Golf Club has informed its members of the suspension of all sports activities for the time being.

The fire has destroyed equipment valued at an estimated €1 million just in the cost of the bags of golf clubs alone. Their average price is around €1,500 per set. According to the same sources, the facilities had everything from clubs of all kinds, from more modern to older ones, from the cheapest brands to others of the highest level of quality.

🔥 Se ha producido un #incendio en el Club de Golf Escorpión, en #Bétera (#Valencia). El fuego se ha originado en el cuarto de palos y buggys, afortunadamente sin heridos. Varias dotaciones de @BombersValencia se han desplazado al lugar 🚒 pic.twitter.com/7PF7zwnATd — VOST Comunitat Valenciana (@VOSTcvalenciana) December 17, 2022

