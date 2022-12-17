Large gains expected for Big Eyes Coin as IMPT’s Presale COMES TO AN END

By EWN • 17 December 2022 • 15:12

The crypto market took a big hit this year, dropping to a major low, and marking 2022 as one of the worst years for the industry.

Nonetheless, despite the general collapse of the market, there are still promising projects available. Coins like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) have made it through and branded themselves as the best alternatives for the season.

Investors and traders in cryptocurrencies are flocking to these projects in an attempt to recover their losses and increase their returns. Analysts have also predicted that holding down on tokens with tangible utilities like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will garner impressive returns.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) With Big Returns

Big Eyes is a cat-themed meme coin platform that utilizes the BIG token. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has made a name for itself in the industry as a community token that aims to bring wealth-generating instruments from other areas into its community.

The protocol is currently conducting its ICO and aims to increase the token’s utility. As a DeFi token, BIG is used, among other things, for minting NFTs, funding charitable initiatives, and exchanging value.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) NFT club, Sushi Crew, is a crucial aspect of this project, as developers strive to make NFTs available to all users.

On the platform, users can create their NFT and sell, exchange, or store it in collections. Sushi Crew is free of network charges, so users can trade NFTs without worrying about Ethereum’s high gas fees.

Even better, holders of Sushi Crew NFTs have exclusive access to other utilities from the project, including 5% of taxes, merch, and more. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to take its NFT collection to the top, meaning holders will constantly gain from their collectibles.

Also, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has incorporated a plan to protect marine life from harm, with its generous donation to oceanic charities. It is no wonder analysts have ranked BIG as an altcoin that will make leaps and bounds as time progresses.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Institution

The team behind Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has taken it up to educate people on the benefits of DeFi. With educational resources, more people will come onboard the crypto train and enjoy the benefits of decentralized finance.

IMPT (IMPT) NFT Wonder

IMPT (IMPT) is a platform dedicated to reducing carbon footprints, through rewarding users for doing so. The platform allows users to purchase carbon credits on the blockchain, choosing from hundreds of credible environmental projects that make an impact.

IMPT (IMPT) also aims to become an elite and sustainable Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace. NFTs will increase the utility of the IMPT platform, granting holders of IMPT tokens membership in the platform’s Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and allowing them to contribute to platform changes.

Additionally, users can earn IMPT tokens by buying from any of the thousands of brands on the shopping platform.

Conclusion

Both projects have noteworthy aspects that make them credible additions to any portfolio. Now that IMPT’s presale is over, investors may do better to opt for Big Eyes, as it is still in its presale stage and as such is more likely to grant financial growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has all the makings of a successful project. Its presale results have caught attention in the meme crypto space, carving its niche in the DeFi space.

For more information on the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visit;

Presales: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido