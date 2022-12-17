Mayor of Santa Pola (Alicante) pans EU’s fishing quotas for 2023

By Linda Hall • 17 December 2022 • 15:41

SANTA POLA: Fishing sector vital for local economy and families Photo credit: CC/Ximonic

SANTA POLA’S mayor Loreto Serrano described the EU’s Total Allowable Catches (TAC) 2023 fishing quotas as unreasonable.

Serrano also criticised the central government, describing its handling of the fishing industry as a failure. “Year after year the fishermen are repeatedly disadvantaged and allowed fewer days at sea.”

Although the 2023 directive was bad for all of Spain’s fishing industry, it affected the Mediterranean in particular the mayor stressed as she pledged to do everything in her power to help the local trawler fleet.

“This agreement, which cuts by 7 per cent the number of days that most of Santa Pola’s fishing fleet can put to sea, means more difficulties for the sector and for their families,” Serrano said. “This reduces still further the 170 days agreed for 2022.”

With boats having to remain in port 15 days each month, the reduced catches would be untenable for a sector that was already experiencing many problems owing to the high price of fuel oil.

“These factors are combining to punish a sector, leaving it little by little without a present or a future,” Serrano declared.

