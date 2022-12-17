Morocco take on Croatia for 3rd and place in history

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 December 2022 • 16:16
Qatar World Cup. Image: ArifAsif/Shutterstock.com
16:09 – Morocco are back in the game and the scores are level. A free kick whipped in by Ziyech is headed high into the air by defender Majer only for the onrushing Dari to head past Livakovic.
16:07 – A free kick sends Gvardio diving to open the scoring Croatia 1 – Morocco 0.
16:03 – Morocco’s goalkeeper makes one almighty fluff trying to play out from the back, his miscued kick going straight across the goal mouth for a corner. Nearly an own goal.
16:00 – Croatia kicks off in a game that is likely to be highly charged.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
