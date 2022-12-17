Morocco take on Croatia for 3rd and place in history

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 December 2022 • 16:16

Qatar World Cup. Image: ArifAsif/Shutterstock.com

16:09 – Morocco are back in the game and the scores are level. A free kick whipped in by Ziyech is headed high into the air by defender Majer only for the onrushing Dari to head past Livakovic.

16:07 – A free kick sends Gvardio diving to open the scoring Croatia 1 – Morocco 0.

16:03 – Morocco’s goalkeeper makes one almighty fluff trying to play out from the back, his miscued kick going straight across the goal mouth for a corner. Nearly an own goal.

16:00 – Croatia kicks off in a game that is likely to be highly charged.

