Orihuela (Alicante) Rotary Club’s toys help to spread happiness at Christmas

By Linda Hall • 17 December 2022 • 18:00

CHRISTMAS TOYS: Mar Escurra with Adolfo Valero and Rotary Club members Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA’S Youth area received more than 500 toys from the local Rotary Club.

Adolfo Valero, president of the club’s Orihuela branch, presented the toys to Youth councillor Mar Ezcurra at the La Lonja auditorium on December 14. She explained that the Rotary donation was a response to city hall’s Porque Aqui Jugamos Todos campaign which reminds the public that everyone has a part to play during the holiday season.

The toys will be distributed amongst vulnerable families by the groups and associations that know and work with them, Ezcurra said: “I’d like to thank the Rotary Club and their president for this generosity which will allow us to reach many more homes and spread much more happiness this Christmas.”

The Rotary president explained that the toys had been provided by the Crecer Jugando (Grow while playing) foundation, whose principal mission is promoting every child’s right to play.

“Our association tries to make the world a better place, he said.

“Of all that we do this, as president, is one of the things that moves me most,” Valero added. “All our efforts are rewarded if a child or a family is made happier by these toys.”

Ezcurra also announced that toys can be left at the La Lonja auditorium, the Marina Moliner library, the Casa de la Juventud youth centre and the Orihuela Costa council office until January 2.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram