Russia accuses U.S. of having something to hide over military-biological activities in Ukraine

By Chris King • 17 December 2022 • 0:15

Image of a scientist in a laboratory. Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com

By not responding to questions about its involvement in military-biological activities in Ukraine, the U.S. has something to hide claimed a Russian diplomat.

Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, accused the United States of having something to hide by their continued refusal to answer Russian questions about the Pentagon’s activities in biological laboratories in Ukraine.

His accusation came on Friday, December 16, after the ninth conference to review the operation of the Biological Weapons Convention (BTWC), as reported by RIA Novosti.

“Such behaviour does not allow us to draw any other conclusion than that the Americans have something to hide in their military biological activities in Ukraine”, said Gatilov.

According to the diplomat, since March of this year, Russia has been presenting documents that question the true nature of the interaction between the Pentagon and contractors in Ukraine in the military biological sphere. Most of the claims made have gone without a ‘proper response’ from the United States and Ukraine, he added.

In addition, Gatilov said that it is impossible to belittle the value of the BTWC, despite the absence of a legally binding protocol adopted for it. The ninth review conference of the Biological Weapons Convention ended on December 16 in Geneva, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.