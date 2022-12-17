Solution to Padron pileup in Torrevieja (Alicante) promised for New Year

By Linda Hall • 17 December 2022 • 16:34

PADRON CERTIFICATES: Process will be speeded up, Eduardo Dolon promised Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA will introduce a new system for registering on the municipal Padron after January 6 once the Christmas holidays are over.

Mayor Eduardo Dolon announced on December 16 that it would soon be possible to complete most of the procedure online, while the section of the process that needed to be carried out in person would become more rapid.

Dolon has blamed the deficiencies in the current system on his predecessors at the town hall who in turn have accused the present local government for the delays.

Meanwhile, as well as the Gestorias or Asesorias that many residents pay to carry out their paperwork, others are turning to the Locutorios where it is possible to obtain a Padron appointment for around €4 instead of struggling with bureaucracy.

Municipal sources also pointed out that the town hall’s online Census and Statistics area has streamlined some procedures since February 2021, and obtaining an updated Padron is practically automatic for anybody with an electronic signature.

