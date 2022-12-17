WATCH: King Charles takes to the dance floor at a London community centre

BREAKING: British woman dies after hit-and-run incident on Canary Island of Tenerife Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 December 2022 • 9:50

King Charles III - Image Simon Ward Photography / Shutterstock.com

King Charles III has shown his moves after taking to the dance floor during a visit to a London Jewish community centre. 

The King who is seldom seen letting his hair down joined an elderly couple on the dance floor much to the delight of those around him. Although he may not be Fred Astaire, he certainly appeared to enjoy himself as did those with whom he danced. 

On a charm offensive, the King is keen to show a different side to the monarchy by showing he is approachable, understands and cares for local people.

Scenes of the King relaxing on the dance floor follow a difficult week in which the Netflix Meghan and Harry revelations were aired. 

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

