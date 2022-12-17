WATCH: King Charles takes to the dance floor at a London community centre

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 December 2022 • 9:50
King Charles III - Image Simon Ward Photography / Shutterstock.com
The King who is seldom seen letting his hair down joined an elderly couple on the dance floor much to the delight of those around him. Although he may not be Fred Astaire, he certainly appeared to enjoy himself as did those with whom he danced.
On a charm offensive, the King is keen to show a different side to the monarchy by showing he is approachable, understands and cares for local people.
King Charles dances with members of a Jewish community center in London pic.twitter.com/KdDG5Ldin0
— Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2022
Scenes of the King relaxing on the dance floor follow a difficult week in which the Netflix Meghan and Harry revelations were aired.
