WATCH: Late Night roast former President Donald Trump’s superhero cards

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 December 2022 • 9:07
Trump superhero - Image collect trump cards
Trump who is trying to raise funding to once again represent the Republican Party as their candidate for president in 2024, released the cards on Friday, December 16.
The cards depict Trump in various disguises that range from a Nascar champion to superman to an astronaut, each costing $99 and are available online from a website created solely for the sale of the cards.
Bizarrely as of Saturday, December 17 some news agencies are reporting that he has already raised more than half a million dollars with the limited edition cards already sold out. However, they may turn out to be as worthless as the 16,000England World Cup 2022 t-shirts bought by a budding entrepreneur and gambler.
Trump is currently significantly behind his competitor De Santis in the polls and is facing more legal issues as the January 6 commission moves to press charges.
Late-night TV hosts roasted former US President Donald Trump for releasing a collection of $99 NFT trading cards. https://t.co/sG9zKvn4Pp pic.twitter.com/QCegd6AVZK
— CNN International (@cnni) December 17, 2022
Late-night TV hosts roasted former US President Donald Trump for releasing a collection of $99 NFT trading cards. https://t.co/sG9zKvn4Pp pic.twitter.com/QCegd6AVZK
— CNN International (@cnni) December 17, 2022
Although many people will make fun of Trump and his superhero cards, there clearly is a group of supporters who continue to cling to his every word and who are keen for his return despite his age and legal issues.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.