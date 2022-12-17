WATCH: Late Night roast former President Donald Trump’s superhero cards

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 December 2022 • 9:07

Trump superhero - Image collect trump cards

The former President of the United States Donald Trump has released a collection of NFTs (digital cards) disguised as various superheroes.

Trump who is trying to raise funding to once again represent the Republican Party as their candidate for president in 2024, released the cards on Friday, December 16.

The cards depict Trump in various disguises that range from a Nascar champion to superman to an astronaut, each costing $99 and are available online from a website created solely for the sale of the cards.

Bizarrely as of Saturday, December 17 some news agencies are reporting that he has already raised more than half a million dollars with the limited edition cards already sold out. However, they may turn out to be as worthless as the 16,000England World Cup 2022 t-shirts bought by a budding entrepreneur and gambler.

Trump is currently significantly behind his competitor De Santis in the polls and is facing more legal issues as the January 6 commission moves to press charges.

Late-night TV hosts roasted former US President Donald Trump for releasing a collection of $99 NFT trading cards. https://t.co/sG9zKvn4Pp pic.twitter.com/QCegd6AVZK — CNN International (@cnni) December 17, 2022

Although many people will make fun of Trump and his superhero cards, there clearly is a group of supporters who continue to cling to his every word and who are keen for his return despite his age and legal issues.

