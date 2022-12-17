WATCH: Mercedes unveils car of the future inspired by Avatar

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 December 2022 • 10:27

Mercedes Vision AVTR - Image Mercedes-Benz.com

Mercedes have unveiled their vision of cars in the future with some of the design inspired by the Avatar series of movies.

The futuristic-looking vehicle is both practical and forward-thinking with many of the features possible in today’s world, although some would require law changes such as the replacement of the steering wheel with something resembling a computer mouse.

Among the movie-inspired design features are the lights at the rear of the car which move faster as the car gains in speed, as well as the many pods at the rear that act as both brakes and brake lights.

The car also makes use of sustainable materials with the wood used inside for panelling made from the roots of invasive plant species and the vegan leather used in the interior.

But perhaps the most amazing feature of all is the unusual-looking wheels that contain LED lights that change depending on the mode the car is in, but which also act as indicators. Each wheel can also move independently allowing the car to “crab.”

Some of the design is perhaps a little too futuristic for now but items like the dashboard and console which is one large computer screen could be seen in cars before too long.

The futuristic design isn’t for everyone but the Mercedes Avatar-inspired model will leave many car lovers excited about some of the features that we could soon see in production models.

