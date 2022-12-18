By Anna Ellis • 18 December 2022 • 16:38
Almeria opens its first pump track circuit, inaugurated on Sunday, December 18. Image: Almeria City Council
With an investment of almost €50,000 euros, this new sports facility comes in response to the municipal commitments to the city and, in particular, to the neighbourhood of La Goleta and for fans of bikes, skates and anything with wheels.
The Mayoress confirmed: “Almeria now has a sports facility adapted to the needs of many young people from Almeria who are fans or practitioners of sports on wheels such as cycling, skateboarding or skating. We ask you to enjoy and take care of this new space”
The creation of the first track of these characteristics in the capital has been carried out in a space with no vegetation. It occupies a surface area of approximately 1,500 metres squared, offering a dynamic itinerary through a functional and multi-purpose design, allowing its use by all ages, regardless of their level of skill.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
