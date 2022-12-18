Average price of electricity PLUMMETS in Spain on Sunday, December 18

By Chris King • 18 December 2022 • 0:44

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Sunday, December 18, the average price of electricity in Spain plummets by 40.8 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 40.8 per cent on Sunday, December 18, compared to this Saturday 17. Specifically, it will stand at €110.42MWh.

According to provisional data from the Operator of the Iberian Energy Market (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at €97.73/MWh tomorrow.

Sunday’s maximum price will be registered between midnight and 1am, at €140/MWh, while the minimum, of €81.40/MWh, will be in the hour between 3pm and 4pm.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €12.69/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation, the price of electricity in Spain would be around €227.37/MWh on average. This would be around €117.13/MWh more than with the compensation for regulated rate customers, who will pay 51.4 per cent less on average as a result.

