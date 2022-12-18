BREAKING: MASSIVE fire at Russian oil field in Ust-Kutsk district of Irkutsk region

By Chris King • 18 December 2022 • 18:17
MASSIVE fire at Russian oil field in Ust-Kutsk district of Irkutsk region
Video footage uploaded onto social media this afternoon shows a massive fire raging at a Russian oil field located in the Ust-Kutsk district in the centre of the Irkutsk region. The blaze is said to have already consumed over 1,000m² of the vast facility.
🚨#BREAKING: Oil field caught fire in Ust-Kutsk district of Irkutsk region,#Russia pic.twitter.com/uj5hilLNJu
— Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) December 18, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
