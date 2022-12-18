BREAKING: MASSIVE fire at Russian oil field in Ust-Kutsk district of Irkutsk region

By Chris King • 18 December 2022 • 18:17

MASSIVE fire at Russian oil field in Ust-Kutsk district of Irkutsk region

A huge fire is blazing at a Russian oil field in the Ust-Kutsk district of Irkutsk region.

Video footage uploaded onto social media this afternoon shows a massive fire raging at a Russian oil field located in the Ust-Kutsk district in the centre of the Irkutsk region. The blaze is said to have already consumed over 1,000m² of the vast facility.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

