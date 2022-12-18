By Chris King • 18 December 2022 • 18:17
MASSIVE fire at Russia's Markovsky oil field in Ust-Kutsk district of Irkutsk region
Video footage uploaded onto social media this afternoon shows a massive fire raging at Russia’s Markovsky oil and gas condensate facility located in the Ust-Kutsk district in the centre of the Irkutsk region.
The huge blaze is said to have already consumed over 1,000m² of the vast facility. There have been no reports yet suggesting the cause of the incident. According to Pravda in English @pravda_eng, there are at least five victims.
It is reported that today an explosion occurred at an oil and gas condensate field in the Ust-Kutsky district of the Irkutsk region, Russia. pic.twitter.com/XH706RUFO5
— Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 18, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
