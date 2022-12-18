By Chris King • 18 December 2022 • 18:17

MASSIVE fire at Russia's Markovsky oil field in Ust-Kutsk district of Irkutsk region

A huge fire is blazing at Russia’s Markovsky oil and gas field in the Ust-Kutsk district of Irkutsk region.

Video footage uploaded onto social media this afternoon shows a massive fire raging at Russia’s Markovsky oil and gas condensate facility located in the Ust-Kutsk district in the centre of the Irkutsk region.

The huge blaze is said to have already consumed over 1,000m² of the vast facility. There have been no reports yet suggesting the cause of the incident. According to Pravda in English @pravda_eng, there are at least five victims.

It is reported that today an explosion occurred at an oil and gas condensate field in the Ust-Kutsky district of the Irkutsk region, Russia. pic.twitter.com/XH706RUFO5 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 18, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.