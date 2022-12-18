€3.15 million EU grant for San Javier (Murcia) sustainable tourism plans

By Linda Hall • 18 December 2022 • 18:00

BALNEARIO: Once typical features of Santiago de la Ribera Photo credit: regmurcia.com

SAN JAVIER (Murcia) mayor Jose Miguel Luengo and Tourism councillor Antonio Martinez recently announced details of the municipality’s Sustainable Tourism Plan.

Thanks to a €3.15 million allocation from the EU’s Next Generation fund introduced to counteract the pandemic’s social and economic effects, the town hall can put its ambitious San Javier es Destino (San Javier is a Destination) plan into action.

“We have been working on this project for months which focuses on reducing dependence on the high season, modernising infrastructure and introducing new tourism products,” Luengo said.

the San Javier es Destino Plan, which will be carried out between now and 2025, involves connecting the seafront promenades between Punta del Cocedor and Veneziola Golf with raised, four-metre wide wooden walkways.

“This will give a 4.5-kilometre continuity to the existing promenades, answering a popular and necessary request,” the mayor said.

The project also contemplates installing ecological moorings in El Atalayon in Santiago de la Ribera and promoting cultural-archaeological diving in the area around the Isla Grosa island to complement underwater activities in Cabo de Palos.

There are also €500,000 plans to restore La Ribera’s four Balneario piers, Luengo said. “Our aim is to save these Mar Menor icons and we have presented a formal request for their concession to coastal authority Costas, together with their restoration projects,” he revealed.

