Fewer parking problems waiting for friends and family outside Alicante airport

By Linda Hall • 18 December 2022 • 16:26

ALICANTE AIRPORT: Cars can now wait outside the arrivals terminal Photo credit: Alicante airport

AENA has begun work on a pick-up car park at Alicante airport’s arrivals area with spaces for 27 vehicles.

No charge will be made for the first 10 minutes in the new area, which is due to be finished by the spring and will simplify matters for private vehicles.

The absence of a much-needed rail or tram link to the airport, which is used each year by 15 million travellers, means that there is heavy traffic year-round.

Although AENA made drop-off parking spaces available outside the airport’s departures area three years ago, only buses, coaches and taxis have been allowed to stop in the arrivals zone since the “new” airport was inaugurated in 2011.

The only option for drivers has been to use the usual car park or risk a fine, and even the possible towing-away of their vehicle.

Together with this new parking area, Aena also put out to tender a €12 million contract for improvements to the long-stay and season ticket holders’ car park in November.

Expected to take 27 months to complete, the project involves totally remodelling both of the areas which are located in front of the old terminal. As well as reserved places for those with mobility problems there will also be spaces with charging points for electric vehicles.

