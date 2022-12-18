Guardamar (Alicante) and Ecovidrio have weighty reasons for glass recycling

By Linda Hall • 18 December 2022 • 21:27
FESTIVE RECYCLING: One of Guardamar’s Ecovidrio containers
Photo credit: Guardamar town hall
Entitled Tenemos Razones de Peso (We have weighty reasons) they hope between them to encourage the local population to recycle their glass in the festive-looking red containers installed in Guardamar’s Plaza de la Constitucion, Avenida Cervantes and Calle Ingeniera Mira.
The initiative, which began on December 22, continues until January 5, inviting residents and visitors to recycle during a season when more bottles are bought – and emptied – than at any other time of the year, accounting for a fifth of Spain’s annual total.
According to the company’s figures, Guardamar recycled 528,818 kilos of glass in 2021, working out at slightly over 33 kilos for every resident.
All collected and recycled glass is used to manufacture new bottles and containers, a process that can be repeated indefinitely without altering any of its original properties, Ecovidrio said.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
