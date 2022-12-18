Having raised millions without Elon Musk’s support, will Big Eyes Coin outrun Dogecoin and Trust Wallet Token In 2023?

By EWN • 18 December 2022 • 11:00

It is fair to say that 2022 was not a great year for crypto. Cryptocurrencies have experienced a significant decline in their prices. That’s why buyers should think critically before getting their hands on cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) have also encountered such challenges.

Another meme coin, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is all set to enter the market. In this article, you will be able to know how well the DOGE and TWT have performed and what to expect from BIG.

Dogecoin: Is it worth the hype generated by Elon Musk’s Tweets?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a fun cryptocurrency based on the popular ‘doge’ theme. It gained hype after the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, referred to it as his favorite coin.

There are several ways for users to get their hands on DOGE. This coin rewards Reddit and Twitter users for posting quality content. You can also get them from a DOGE faucet or from participating in a community that uses digital currency.

Although DOGE initially got its success with Elon Musk’s tweets, with time, its price went down to 70% after Musk lost his interest in the coin.

It had an all-time high of $0.7376, recorded two years ago. The Market Cap value of the coin is less than 15 million dollars.

Trust Wallet Token: Supporting Various Native Cryptocurrencies

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is a BEP-20 mobile cryptocurrency wallet that supports dozens of native assets like the Ethereum (ETH) and Binance (BNB) blockchains. It offers discounts on the cryptocurrency exchange and on using decentralized services. Token holders have the right to participate in the growth of the token by voting on the update proposals.

Launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), TWTs can be exchanged with any other digital assets for payment and other purposes for their transactions.

Which distinct features is Big Eyes Coin offering?

Based on the Ethereum blockchain, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) uses the ERC-20 protocol. The cat-theme coin has used its cuteness to cash the digital world. Its main focus is to shift wealth to a digital and decentralized system.

Though gaining the attention of crypto users even in its presale, it has much more to offer after the presale. Its Charity Wallet keeps 5% of all tokens and is willing to raise millions for charity purposes. Its roadmap has shown its efforts to evolve the NFT platform by holding various contests and NFT events.

It has already raised more than 11 million dollars in stage 7 of the presale. In this stage, you can buy 3181.82 coins in one dollar, which makes it an easy-to-get coin for low-budget users.

Following the steps, you can buy Big Eyes Coin (BIG). The initial step is to download a crypto Wallet. Recommended wallet for your PC is MetaMask, and for mobile phones, it is Trust Wallet. You can then exchange the coins using ETH/BNB or can directly buy the coins with USDT (you need to keep $20 in your wallet to make the purchase). Connect your wallet with the main website and buy your desired amount.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) are one of a kind. But they have also seen a crash in their market values. What good will the coming year do for them and the latest cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

