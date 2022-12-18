Mbappé v Messi for the right to raise the World Cup

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 December 2022 • 15:05

Messi v Mbappe - Image Christian Bertran and Taoualit Shutterstock

The battle to raise the World Cup and to make history sits in the hands of the battle between France’s Mbappé and Argentina’s Messi.

With the game set to kick off on Sunday, December 18 and bring to a close one of the best World Cup tournaments fans will be hoping their man can produce the magic needed to take the honours.

Mbappé has already had the pleasure of having led France to victory in Russia in 2018, but Messi has yet to walk away with one of the titles that he has yet to win. With this the last world cup in which he will feature, fans are asking whether that will be enough motivation to spur Messi on to produce his best performance yet.

Will France, who have been hit by illness within the camp, be up to the challenge and be able to stop the scoring sensation that is Messi? According to the France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris who spoke to France 24, “We need all our strength, all our energy to face a very competitive team with one of the legends in the sport with Messi.

To make the game even more interesting both players are tied on five goals in the tournament with the highest goal scorer getting to take the Golden Boot Award home with them.

But the game is probably less about the two goal-scoring machines and more about the defensive capabilities of either side, with France having struggled to reach their best. Despite problems at the back largely due to illness within the team, France has pulled off victory after victory.

Will that be enough to give them the result they want so badly or is today the day that their defensive frailties may be tested to their limit?

With Mbappé pitched against Messi for the right to raise the World Cup, the game promises to be a fitting finale to an excellent tournament that was full of surprises.

