More than two hundred gather at Elche’s Congress Centre for Human Rights Gala

The meeting, which was attended by the Councillor for Development Cooperation, Mariola Galiana, recalled the bombing of Gernika in 1937 and demanded the right to peace and reconciliation. The event was also attended by members of the Municipal Corporation.

The councillor confirmed: “Today, 74 years later, the horrible violations of the principles enshrined in the Declaration continue to be violated in full view of all humanity. This fact encourages us to vindicate, with even greater force if possible, the need to assert the validity and defence of the rights enshrined in it.”

“We call on everyone to continue working together to build a culture of peace as a process that must be consolidated in order to achieve a society where our rights are defended and consolidated”.

She added: “This year’s gala focuses on peace as a result of the war in Ukraine and other conflicts in other parts of the world. The horror that is being experienced confronts us with a harsh reality and shows us how, despite the cruel and devastating consequences of war, the city, Gernika, has managed to transform itself into a symbol of peace through conciliation.”