The Mayoress of Almeria, Maria del Mar Vazquez, together with the Councillor for Environmental Sustainability, Margarita Cobos, went to the park on Saturday, December 17, as children, young people, the elderly and families waited eagerly and patiently to collect their plants in the long queue that formed at midday inside the park. Fortunately, the crowd were accompanied by sunshine.

The Mayoress expressed her “satisfaction and joy” at “having shared with hundreds of people from Almeria this tradition which accompanies Christmas in our city and which the Town Hall has been repeating for more than ten years. This year we have doubled the number of plants that have been distributed free of charge. A total of 15,000 Christmas plants have been distributed, 5,000 of them to shops and neighbourhood associations.

The distribution began on Monday, December 12, in Plaza Vieja, Nueva Andalucia and the Los Molinos neighbourhood, continuing throughout the rest of the municipality during the week.