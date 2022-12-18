Pupils in the Vega Baja (Alicante) gives Valenciano the cold shoulder

By Linda Hall • 18 December 2022 • 21:27

VEGA BAJA: Not a predominantly Valenciano-speaking area Photo credit: Javier Marin

THE Vega Baja belongs to the Valencian Community but is not Valenciano-speaking for geographical and historic reasons.

Pupils at state schools in 26 of the Vega Baja’s 27 municipalities are granted a special exemption from taking it as an obligatory baccalaureate subject, as are those in the Alta Vinalopo towns of Elda, Monforte del Cid, Sax and Villena.

In an attempt to woo them, the regional Education department is offering exempt pupils an automatic C1 level if they take Valenciano and maintain an average mark of seven during their two baccalaureate years.

The C1 level, it should be noted, is required for public sector jobs in the Valencian region.

The sweetener is on offer because Valenciano classes are practically empty in the Vega Baja and the Alto Vinalopo, sometimes with no more than two or three pupils.

Exempt pupils rarely take Valenciano while studying for the equivalent of Spanish A Levels and the subject is avoided so that it is not taken into account in their university entrance exams. Statistically, this routinely lowers the average marks of pupils in solely-Spanish speaking areas who lack the advantage of speaking it at home and with their friends.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram