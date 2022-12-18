Rocketize Token and the Sandbox are great options with grandiose ideas to bet on in the Crypto Market

By EWN • 18 December 2022 • 11:30

The crypto market is filled with interesting coins that propose unique use cases. These coins have what it takes to make it in the long run in the crypto market. However, there are also coins that will not make the next quarter. With so many options in the market, it can be challenging to separate the needle from the hay. However, this fine skill is needed to make a profit in the crypto market.

Thanks to its decentralized nature, the crypto market has opened the doors to financial freedom for all to succeed. The crypto market has removed the need for a third party to make investments on behalf of anyone. This makes the average man the controller of his own destiny. Making investment decisions alone means that all investors and traders have to be incredibly critical about the coins they include in their portfolios. To become successful in the crypto market, every investor must develop a sixth sense of each coin to figure out which coin has what it takes to survive the turmoil of the crypto market. Understanding the basics of each coin and what sets it apart is a critical step to succeeding in the financial sense. The Sandbox (SAND) and Rocketize Token (JATO) are commendable options in the crypto market.

The Sandbox (SAND): An NFT Metaverse

As an Ethereum (ETH)-based blockchain, The Sandbox (SAND) brought something new and exciting to the crypt market. The platform intends to introduce blockchain technology into mainstream games on a much larger scale. This audacious plan has huge possibilities of success thanks to DAOs and NFTs, which work with a decentralized platform where users can experience the metaverse. In the metaverse, crypto users have the opportunity to create, buy and sell their digital assets. The digital assets are exchanged for digital currencies through the native token, SAND. Users can also participate in the in-game built on the play-to-earn business model.

As an ERC-20 token, the platform’s native token, SAND, can also be used for other purposes like earning rewards and saving money. The Sandbox (SAND) is built off a Proof-of-Stake mechanism consensus that ensures it runs smoothly and securely. The running mechanism also ensures that the platform offers big rewards to its users. The platform is well on its way to achieving its dreams and goals.

Rocketize Token (JATO): A Meme Coin like No Other

As the latest addition to the market, Rocketize Token (JATO) is set to break all records. The meme coin runs on the Binance Smart Chain and is built on the BEP-20. As a meme coin, Rocketize Token (JATO) has built a dedicated group of followers who appreciate the fine print of the coin. As a transparent coin dedicated to the desires of its followers, Rocketize Token (JATO) is the property of its community and the trade exchanges that support it. The coin has plans to improve the utility of meme coins. It intends to do so by enhancing the services of DeFi and dApps.

While many other meme coins settle for an animal theme, Rocketize Token (JATO) got its inspiration from space and rockets. Taking an interest in intergalactic activities, Rocketize Token (JATO) has plans to soar to the skies and touch the moon. The coin is working to achieve several listed accomplishments, like launching its NFT projects. While most meme coins are only known for their aesthetics, Rocketize Token (JATO) takes a sharp break from the norm and fills up on unique features that make it a must-have crypto asset for every investor.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

