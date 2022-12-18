Russian Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu visits troops on Ukrainian front line

By Chris King • 18 December 2022 • 4:13

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Credit: NickolayV/Shutterstock.com

The Russian troops on the Ukrainian front line received a visit from Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence.

As part of a working trip to the Southern Military District (SMD) on Saturday, December 17, General Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Minister of Defence, inspected the troops positioned on the Ukrainian front lines, according to RIA Novosti.

“The Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, made a working trip to the Southern Military District and inspected the grouping of troop forces in the areas of the special military operation”, said the ministry.

The department added that the minister flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the positions of Russian units on the front line. During his visit they said Shoigu talked with Russian military personnel and thanked them personally for their exemplary performance on combat missions.

Shoigu listened to the reports of the commanders on the situation and the actions of the Russian army in the operational areas. He paid special attention to the organisation of comprehensive support for the troops, the conditions for deploying personnel in the field, as well as the work of medical and rear units, the Defence Ministry added.

