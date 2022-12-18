By Matthew Roscoe • 18 December 2022 • 7:37

Russian troops suffering from "fragile morale" leading to "very high" casualty rates. Image: Sergey Rusanov/Shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to the British Ministry of Defence on Sunday, December 18, Russian troops are suffering from “fragile morale” which has led to “very high” casualty rates in Ukraine.

In its latest assessment of the war in Ukraine, the British MoD shared an intelligence update that revealed Russian troops are suffering from “fragile morale” in what intel suggests has caused “very high” casualty rates among Putin’s army in the war-torn country.

“On December 14, 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the establishment of two ‘front line creative brigades’ tasked with raising the morale of troops deployed on the ‘special military operation’,” the British Ministry of Defence said.

“Russian media reports that the ranks will include opera singers, actors and circus performers. This follows a recent campaign by the Russian MoD to encourage the public to donate musical instruments to deployed soldiers.”

The report added: “Military music and organised entertainment for deployed troops have a long history in many militaries but in Russia, they are strongly intertwined with the Soviet-era concept of ideological political education.

“Fragile morale almost certainly continues to be a significant vulnerability across much of the Russian force. However, soldiers’ concerns primarily focus on very high casualty rates, poor leadership, pay problems, lack of equipment and ammunition, and lack of clarity about the war’s objectives.

“The creative brigades’ efforts are unlikely to substantively alleviate these concerns.”

Earlier this year, around the eight-month mark of the war in Ukraine, the British MoD suggested that “major elements of Russia’s military leadership [were] increasingly dysfunctional.”

At the time, this apparently led to a “worsening shortage of capable Russian junior officers to organise and lead newly mobilised reservists.”

