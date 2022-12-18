Star Wars acting legend Mark Hamill joins appeal to raise money to purchase drones for Ukraine

By Chris King • 18 December 2022 • 20:02

Image of the drone initiative featuring actor Mark Hamill. Credit: [email protected]_gov_ua

An appeal to raise money to purchase drones for the Ukrainian military has the backing of Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill.

Mark Hamill, the actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the classic film franchise ‘Star Wars’, has lent his weight to a scheme to raise money via ‘dronations’ to purchase 10 more RQ-35 Heidrun drones for the Ukrainian military. This was reported today, Sunday, December 18, by the press service of UNITED24.

The legendary Hollywood actor is an ambassador of UNITED24, an initiative of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the request of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the latest fundraiser was launched.

This latest batch, once purchased, will follow the other 25 of these Danish-made UAVs that were shipped to the front line in the spring.

RQ-35 Heidrun drones have already proven themselves to be effective and user-friendly UAVs for reconnaissance missions. Their highly reliable radio system is capable of withstanding electronic warfare.

With a flight range of 25kk, the RQ-35 Heidrun drones can transmit video in real-time, allowing it to gather intelligence without exposing the operator.

