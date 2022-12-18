The PANGEA agency in Orihuela increases care for migrants by 37 per cent in 2022

The Councilor for Immigration, Angel Luis Munoz Grau, released the data from the PANGEA agency of the Orihuela City Council for 2022 on the occasion of the celebration of International Migrants Day, on Sunday, December 18.

Throughout the year, a total of 782 foreigners have been helped, which represents an increase in demand of more than 37 per cent compared to the 561 people helped in 2021.

By origin, people of 45 different nationalities have been helped, highlighting those from Morocco (190), Ukraine (158) and Colombia (97), as well as Algeria, Russia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru, Honduras, Georgia, Mali, Venezuela and the United Kingdom. Of the total number of users, 61 per cent had secondary or higher education, with the majority age range being 25 to 45 years, 61.5 per cent of people helped.