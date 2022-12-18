By Anna Ellis • 18 December 2022 • 15:12
The PANGEA agency in Orihuela increases care for migrants by 37 per cent in 2022. Image: Orihuela City Council
The Councilor for Immigration, Angel Luis Munoz Grau, released the data from the PANGEA agency of the Orihuela City Council for 2022 on the occasion of the celebration of International Migrants Day, on Sunday, December 18.
Throughout the year, a total of 782 foreigners have been helped, which represents an increase in demand of more than 37 per cent compared to the 561 people helped in 2021.
By origin, people of 45 different nationalities have been helped, highlighting those from Morocco (190), Ukraine (158) and Colombia (97), as well as Algeria, Russia, Ecuador, Bolivia, Peru, Honduras, Georgia, Mali, Venezuela and the United Kingdom. Of the total number of users, 61 per cent had secondary or higher education, with the majority age range being 25 to 45 years, 61.5 per cent of people helped.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.