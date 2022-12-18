Three Cryptos to buy today: Oryen Network (ORY), Cronos (CRO), and Frax Share (FXS)

By EWN • 18 December 2022 • 13:00

If you’re looking to salvage, or, create your investment portfolio, these three cryptocurrencies have been termed the best to buy: Oryen (ORY), Cronos (CRO), and Frax Share (FXS).

Frax Share (FXS)

A new stablecoin project called Frax Share is built using a fractional algorithm. It is an Ethereum-based, community-driven, open-source blockchain protocol. Its ultimate objective is to replace finite-supply cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin with a scalable, decentralised algorithmic currency. A portion of the FXS supply goes to liquidity providers and output enhancers.

Cronos (CRO)

The native currency of the Cronos EVM-based chain is the CRO. The coin can be locked on staking platforms to generate passive income. It can also be farmed on the Cronos network. However, its rates are extremely irregular and frequently low. Therefore, earning passive income with CRO can be quite difficult and necessitates holding assets for extended periods of time.

Oryen (ORY)

An innovative new cryptocurrency project called Oryen incorporates a set of features that aim to give investors a risk-free automated staking platform. Crypto titans like Darryl Boo and Steven Clarke have already approved the project, and the Bussiness2community has named it one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in this year, all this while still in presale.

The Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT), a unique auto-staking system introduced by the platform, automatically stakes, and transfers earnings to investors’ wallets every 60 minutes. This means that investors don’t have to stake their tokens on external platforms.

Oryen’s yearly guaranteed percentage yield is set at 90%. This indicates that investors should expect a 0.177% daily return on their investment. It therefore ranks among the highest-paying cryptocurrencies available.

To ensure the stability of its token, ORY, and these amazing fixed yield payouts in times of challenging market environments like the current one, Oryen also includes a Risk-Free-Value (RFV) Wallet with a backup treasury. Oryen uses Solidproof to conduct smart contract audits in order to guarantee the safety of its investors’ assets

Conclusion

The Oryen project has already automatically increased the profits of its early investors by 320%. Analysts are optimistic about its future growth seeing as it has been rated as one of the best presales in 2022. This makes it the best cryptocurrency to buy out of the three.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

