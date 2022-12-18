Toy fans will be delighted to hear that Orihuela’s Museum is now hosting a toy exhibition

The exhibition is made up of toys donated by the Valencian Toy Museum of Ibi and two dioramas with “clicks” from the Spanish Association of Toy Collectors.

The Councillor for Culture, Mar Ezcurra, has confirmed that the exhibition can be visited until March 19 and is aimed at family audiences. “This year we have had exhibitions more related to the plastic arts and now, especially with an eye toward the Christmas holidays, we wanted to offer an activity in which all family members could participate.”

The exhibition has various toys from the decades of the 30s and the 80s of the last century that invite the public to remember moments from their childhood. You can see tin soldiers, puzzles and dolls, among other objects. Two dioramas have also been installed with scenes from Oriolan Holy Week and the Reconquest festivities made with Playmobil figures in which nods to Miguel Hernandez are also hidden.

The Miguel Hernandez House Museum is located at C. Miguel Hernandez, 73, 03300 Orihuela, (Alicante).

During the winter months, the museum is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM and then from 4:00.PM until 7:00.PM. On Sundays, the museum is open mornings only from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM.

For more information email [email protected] or call (+34) 672 21 90 87.