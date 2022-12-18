WATCH: ‘Paralysed toddler’ walks out of hospital after months of rehabilitation

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 December 2022 • 16:16
Parylysed toddler - Credit The Sun video
A toddler who was hospitalised a couple of months ago after being paralysed has walked out of the hospital today.
Video supplied by the Sun newspaper on Sunday, December 18 shows the young man walking with the aid of stroller in what some have described as a miracle.
Toddler who was completely paralysed months ago walks out of hospital by himself 👏 pic.twitter.com/pqIyR4r6sL
— The Sun (@TheSun) December 18, 2022
