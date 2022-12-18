By Matthew Roscoe • 18 December 2022 • 10:33

Heartbreak as another young hockey player dies suddenly aged 18. Image: London Knights/Twitter

HEARTBREAKING news from Canada as another young ice hockey player died suddenly at the age of 18.

Abakar Kazbekov, 18, an ice hockey player for The London Knights playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), died suddenly and unexpectedly according to his club on Saturday, December 17.

A statement from the league and hockey club read: “The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov.

“Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”