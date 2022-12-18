By Matthew Roscoe • 18 December 2022 • 10:33
Heartbreak as another young hockey player dies suddenly aged 18. Image: London Knights/Twitter
Abakar Kazbekov, 18, an ice hockey player for The London Knights playing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), died suddenly and unexpectedly according to his club on Saturday, December 17.
A statement from the league and hockey club read: “The Ontario Hockey League and the London Knights are saddened to announce the sudden passing of player Abakar Kazbekov.
“Abakar has been a valued member of the team since 2021. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.”
Statement from the London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League on the sudden passing of Abakar Kazbekov. pic.twitter.com/JgpYOZq3fk
— London Knights (@LondonKnights) December 17, 2022
Statement from the London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League on the sudden passing of Abakar Kazbekov. pic.twitter.com/JgpYOZq3fk
— London Knights (@LondonKnights) December 17, 2022
OHL commissioner David Branch released a statement Saturday on the death of Kazbekov: “Today I join the entire NHL community in mourning the devastating loss of London Knights player Abakar Kazbekov.
“Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends in Russia and his teammates, billets and friends here in Canada.”
According to reports, Kazbekov had played in the Knight’s game on Friday, December 16.
The team won 5-2 over the Owen Sound Attack.
Hours later, he tragically died.
No cause of death has been announced at this time.
Tributes flooded social media for the young hockey forward.
Regina Pats wrote: “The Regina Pats organisation sends its sincerest condolences to the Kazbekov family, the London Knights, and all of Abakar’s friends and teammates ❤️ May he Rest In Peace.”
The Regina Pats organization sends its sincerest condolences to the Kazbekov family, the London Knights, and all of Abakar's friends and teammates ❤️
May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/XaXKHsDA7S
— Regina Pats (@WHLPats) December 17, 2022
The Regina Pats organization sends its sincerest condolences to the Kazbekov family, the London Knights, and all of Abakar's friends and teammates ❤️
May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/XaXKHsDA7S
— Regina Pats (@WHLPats) December 17, 2022
Mikael Kingo said: “We will miss you friend and former teammate. This has to stop please reach out to me if you are suffering. Vk dreams forever buddy. RIP Abakar.”
We will miss you friend and former teammate. This has to stop please reach out to me if you are suffering. Vk dreams forever buddy. RIP Abakar https://t.co/Kyha930nIG
— Mikaelkingo (@mikaelkingo) December 17, 2022
We will miss you friend and former teammate. This has to stop please reach out to me if you are suffering. Vk dreams forever buddy. RIP Abakar https://t.co/Kyha930nIG
— Mikaelkingo (@mikaelkingo) December 17, 2022
“Heartbreaking to hear of the tragic death Abakar Kazbekov. Rest easy, young man. #HockeyFamily,” wrote Fierce Union.
Heartbreaking to hear of the tragic death Abakar Kazbekov. Rest easy, young man. #HockeyFamily https://t.co/F41MX3t0jK
— Fierce Union (@FierceHkyGirls) December 18, 2022
Heartbreaking to hear of the tragic death Abakar Kazbekov. Rest easy, young man. #HockeyFamily https://t.co/F41MX3t0jK
— Fierce Union (@FierceHkyGirls) December 18, 2022
Standing at 6-foot-1, Abakar moved to the OHL after spending time playing the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL).
Abakar was a native of Russia’s capital of Moscow and during last season’s campaign, registered one goal in nine games.
He was yet to score this season but had assisted one in 12 games so far.
The news of the young hockey player’s sudden death comes weeks after Canadian ice hockey player Ryan Couling lost his brave battle with a rare form of cancer.
Airdrie Thunder “warrior” Ryan Couling sadly passed away at the age of 20 after being diagnosed with Fibrolamellar hepatocellular Carcinoma.
Prior to that, Canadian hockey team Ayr Centennials mourned the loss of club captain Eli Palfreyman who died of a “medical incident” during a game on Tuesday, August 30.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.