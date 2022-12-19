By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 9:39

Heartbreak as "intelligent, kind and sweet" 15-year-old girl dies suddenly after collapsing at UK school. Image: Google Streetview

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl, described as “intelligent, kind and sweet” died suddenly after collapsing at a school in the UK.

Tragic news from the UK after it was revealed that a 15-year-old girl died suddenly earlier this month after collapsing at her school.

Teenager Laila Dawood died after collapsing at Derby Moor Academy, Littleover, a coeducational secondary school and sixth form situated on Moorway Lane, Littleover, Derby (UK), on Friday, December 9.

Her father, 46-year-old Mohammed Dawood, paid tribute to his daughter while speaking to the Derby Telegraph.

Mr Dawood told the English news outlet: “She meant the whole world to us. She was a very, very sweet child and a respectful girl, whatever colour you were. She had a lot of friends from all different backgrounds.

“She was intelligent and kind and sweet to everyone, a really bright girl. She was doing really well in her mock exams, she got the highest grade. She wanted to become a lawyer and study law.”

He added: “We have lots of memories from going on holidays and at home and wonderful family and friends too. Now when I come home it’s empty. I see a lot of people but I don’t see my daughter. I feel so empty.”

Her mother, 39-year-old Aziza Dawood, said that she had lost her best friend.

She said: “She was my whole world. I struggle to read and write in English and she was my eyes and ears during doctor’s appointments and shopping. She was my brain.

“She was my everything, my best friend. She was very intelligent and very bright. I don’t feel the day or night now. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m completely lost.”

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, family friend Showat Khan said that a memorial will be held outside Derby Moor Academy at 11 am on Monday, December 19.

He said: “The family and friends are very upset and we stand together as a community.”

The tragic news comes after Rai-Lèyah Parveen Saddique, a 10-year-old girl, tragically died suddenly after collapsing at school in Wakefield back in November.

Back in June, a Year 11 student, who attended Blackburn Central High School (BCHS), died suddenly.

On Monday, March 28, a young boy – aged between 11 and 12 years old – died of a suspected ‘heart attack’ at school in the UK.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.