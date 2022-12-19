By Anna Ellis • 19 December 2022 • 14:24

A very busy week for the Orihuela Costa Royal British Legion (RBL). Image: RBL Orihuela Costa

The week began on Wednesday, December 14, with Christmas lunch at YOLO’s restaurant in Cabo Roig attended by almost 50 members and guests.

The following evening, the December meeting included presentations to members, a carol service with Pilar Community Christian Church and ‘the big reveal’, the announcement of the total amount raised by the branch during the 2022 Poppy Appeal which once again proved to be a tremendous amount, €34,707.46. These funds will be used in Spain, to support veterans and their families who are in need.

The RBL of Orihuela would like to thank the very generous people who have donated, the establishments who found room for the poppy boxes, the Overseas Supermarkets on whose real estate they camped for very nearly four weeks, and all those many people who helped out in any way whatsoever.

Finally, Thursday evening was brought to a most fitting close as members joined with Phil Molloy and her choir, from the local Pilar Community Christian Church, with a thoroughly entertaining and meaningful performance of many popular Christmas carols.

If you would like to join the Royal British Legion please contact the branch secretary by email at: [email protected] It is not necessary to have a service background.

The RBL ask you to please remember, over this festive period, the many people who will be spending Christmas and New Year alone in your local neighbourhood. It takes nothing just to pop in and wish them well, maybe take them a small present. Just a small gesture, but it would mean so very much.

