A vibrant viewpoint in Torremolinos offers unique insight into cultural figures of the 20th century

By Betty Henderson • 19 December 2022 • 14:15

Members of Torremolinos’ council open a coastal viewpoint which serves as a memorial for a generation of artists

TORREMOLINOS will pay tribute to the awe-inspiring generation of artists with a purpose-built viewpoint. The Mirador de Sansueña viewpoint was opened on Saturday, December 17, as a space for locals and visitors to relax and to enjoy cultural events.

Mirador de Sansueña commemorates the incredible contributions to the world of art made by the ‘Generación 27’, a group of artists, poets and writers who published innovative work in the 1920s, including Lorca, and Dalí.

Town Mayor, Margarita del Cid explained the site has been chosen as a tribute to the artistic movement because abstract and innovative urban regeneration techniques have been used in the development of the viewpoint. She added, “This rooftop viewpoint is more than just a viewpoint, it’s a unique cultural space in the heart of Torremolinos, embraced by the sea”.

The new viewpoint offers information boards which detail the rich cultural history of the town, showing it to be a cultural magnet, where many artists have been inspired by its lush Mediterranean scenery, and history as an idyllic fishing village. It also contains information about the cultural figures that have spent time in Torremolinos.