Amber Heard has said she has settled her defamation lawsuit with Johnny Depp

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 December 2022 • 16:45

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Image Bakounine shutterstock.com

Amber Heard has taken to Instagram to say that she has settled the defamation lawsuit with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Writing on Monday, December 19 Heard said that she was not admitting to or conceding anything but that was “no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

The lawsuit and countersuit saw both Heard and Depp being found guilty and being awarded $2 million and $15 million in damages respectively. At the time of the judgement Heard said that she would appeal, but it now appears that she has dropped the idea.

Following the trial and in making the announcement that the defamation lawsuit had been settled, Heard vented her anger with the way she had been treated online saying: “The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward.

“Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms, I can agree to.”

Amber Heard came out worse off as a result of the defamation lawsuit and countersuit with Johnny Depp, perhaps now she will be able to move and try and resurrect her career.

