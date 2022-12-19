Big Eyes Coin and Monero are changing the Bear Market narrative

By EWN • 19 December 2022 • 11:30

The narrative for privacy tokens has always been a controversial one, as many believe that they’ve been a camouflage for bad actors and illicit transactions carried out in the crypto landscape. This narrative had come to hold some ground in the past when we witnessed tornado cash crashing down like a hurricane. The tornado cash saga was probably the most horrendous for privacy tokens, with assets lost, accounts frozen, locked up, and arrests followed by sanctions for the cryptocurrency project. All as a result of hacks and exploitations on the cryptocurrency due to the nature of privacy coins.

However, with all these occurrences, one would believe privacy coins should have been left utterly irrelevant in the crypto space. Almost surprisingly, the reverse is the case for Monero (XMR), a full-fledged privacy token performing much better than the majority of cryptocurrencies in this bear market.

In addition, Monero(XMR) is not the only crypto project performing well in the current bear market. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin project that has seen immense success in the past few months. It is a project in its presale, with opportunities for users to make the most by buying the tokens for cheap and selling at a higher price after launch. Big Eyes Coin has over $11.4 million on presale and is looking to do more in the coming months.

Monero (XMR) – The Secure Platform

Monero (XMR) is one of the top privacy tokens in the crypto market and is currently ranked #23 by market capitalisation. Being a Privacy token, it is one of the most scrutinized digital assets. It has also been on the radar of regulatory bodies more frequently than other digital assets. The Monero token is a decentralised platform that enables anonymity and Privacy regarding transactions in the landscape.

When Monero was introduced in 2014, its main objective was to make transactions discreetly and anonymously as possible. Therefore, preserving users’ identity from the general public. Even though it’s a prevalent misconception that some cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin can hide a person’s identity because of the widespread belief that blockchains are transparent. It is, however, easy to see how simple it is to track payments back to their source. XMR ensures that they can secure users transactions by using sophisticated cryptography to conceal both sender and recipient’s identity.

Why Should You Choose Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a cryptocurrency which is very hot right now and it is thriving despite the severity of the bear market. It is a meme coin project looking to launch on the Ethereum blockchain. The meme coin looks to Shiba Inu in that it focuses on being a DeFi solution. However, it doesn’t follow the over done dog-themed narrative. Big Eyes Coin looks to push its cat-themed history further than existing meme coins and create a community of meme coins like never before.

The community intends to create wealth for its users and market participants through numerous features and DeFi solutions. Big Eyes Coin is a community-driven project that offers users the opportunity to be a part of a winning community, have maximum fun and make money while at it. Big Eyes Coin will usher in top NFT collections, the Metaverse, and gaming functionalities to push the fun and excitement accompanying the meme coin project.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) isn’t a regular meme coin, but a next-generation meme coin that every crypto enthusiast should have in their portfolio. The presale is still on, and you’re still on time to get the coin while it is at a cheaper rate, before it explodes on the market.

Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is doing a bonus tokens giveaway, to claim the bonus tokens use the code: BIGG0522 when buying BIG tokens.

To find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visit the links below:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido