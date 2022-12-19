BREAKING: Body of young boy reportedly discovered in Spain’s Ceuta

By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 10:34

HEARTBREAKING reports from Spain’s Ceuta after the body of a young boy, who had previously been reported missing, was discovered on Monday, December 19.

Spain’s National Police in Ceuta, a Spanish autonomous city on the north coast of Africa, reportedly discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy at around 8 am on December 19.

The boy’s disappearance had been reported on Sunday, December 18 to the Police Headquarters in the Spanish autonomous city,

According to the family’s report to police, the boy had allegedly left home to play a game of football with some friends earlier in the morning of December 18.

However, it did not return.

Police sources for Spanish news outlet El Confidencial said that the body was on a hillside next to a sports centre car park in the Loma Colmenar neighbourhood, which is located about 500 meters from the Moroccan border and also near the El Príncipe neighbourhood.

No further information has been announced.

The news outlet said that National Police officers are currently at the scene and the area has been cordoned off.

The arrival of judicial authorities and a forensic doctor are expected at the scene shortly.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

