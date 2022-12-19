By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 1:13

Image of a Hawaiian Airlines plane. Credit: [email protected]

Severe turbulence during Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 from Phoenix, Arizona to Honolulu, resulted in at least 36 passengers being injured.

At least 36 passengers – including children – were injured after a Hawaiian Airlines jet encountered severe turbulence during its flight. The incident occurred at around 11am local time, on board a plane flying from Phoenix, Arizona, to Honolulu on the island of Hawaii, about 30 minutes before Flight 35 was due to land.

(1/2) HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence & landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today. Medical care was provided to several guests & crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care. — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) December 19, 2022

As a result, 11 people were seriously injured, and according to reports, some were even knocked unconscious. The rest of the affected passengers suffered a variety of injuries ranging from head traumas to cuts and bruises.

When the aircraft arrived at its destination it was met by appliances from the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team which had been deployed onto the runway. A fleet of ambulances was also dispatched, along with firefighting crews.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people injured after Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines 📌#Honolulu l #Hawaii At least 36 people are injured, including 11 seriously after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hits severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing pic.twitter.com/ena19dE4I4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 18, 2022

The ambulances transferred 20 passengers to a local emergency room for treatment. Another nine were said to be in a stable condition.

(2/2) We are supporting all affected passengers & employees and are continuing to monitor the situation. — Hawaiian Airlines (@HawaiianAir) December 19, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, there were scattered thunderstorms in the area at the time of the incident. It suggested that the turbulence was caused when the jet flew through a storm just as the state was forecast to be affected by a strong cold front.

#BREAKING UPDATE: Here's a look at some of the damage to the ceiling of a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu that hit severe turbulence shortly before landing. Courtesy: @MeanHawaii At least 36 people were injured, including 11 seriously. pic.twitter.com/ck6UoIPfgf — Kailuana (@lmmswg) December 18, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.