By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 1:13

Severe turbulence during Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 from Phoenix, Arizona to Honolulu, resulted in at least 36 passengers being injured.

 

At least 36 passengers – including children – were injured after a Hawaiian Airlines jet encountered severe turbulence during its flight. The incident occurred at around 11am local time, on board a plane flying from Phoenix, Arizona, to Honolulu on the island of Hawaii, about 30 minutes before Flight 35 was due to land.

As a result, 11 people were seriously injured, and according to reports, some were even knocked unconscious. The rest of the affected passengers suffered a variety of injuries ranging from head traumas to cuts and bruises.

When the aircraft arrived at its destination it was met by appliances from the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Team which had been deployed onto the runway. A fleet of ambulances was also dispatched, along with firefighting crews.

The ambulances transferred 20 passengers to a local emergency room for treatment. Another nine were said to be in a stable condition.

According to the National Weather Service, there were scattered thunderstorms in the area at the time of the incident. It suggested that the turbulence was caused when the jet flew through a storm just as the state was forecast to be affected by a strong cold front.

