At least six dead after mass shooting incident in apartment block in Toronto's Vaughan district, Canada

By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 4:34

At least six people are reported to be dead after a mass shooting incident that occurred in an apartment block in the Toronto district of Vaughan in Canada.

 

At least six people are believed to have died in a mass shooting incident late on Sunday, December 18, in the Toronto district of Vaughan in Canada. The event reportedly took place in the Belleria Residences on the corner of Jane Street and Rutherford Road, as reported by Royal Intel @RoyalIntel_.

Police units responded to the location where the suspected gunman was killed. It is not clear whether he was shot by the police or if he possibly took his own life.

“We’re waiting to determine how many victims we have, but there are many deceased”, explained Laura Nicolle, a spokeswoman for York Regional Police. She indicated that between five to seven people could be dead, including the suspect.

An unconfirmed report claimed that the incident: “unfolded in a board room where an individual is alleged to have entered, unloaded a gun and struck as many as eight members of the condo board, which was in a meeting”.

