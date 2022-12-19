By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 4:34

At least six dead after mass shooting incident in apartment block in Toronto's Vaughan district, Canada

At least six people are reported to be dead after a mass shooting incident that occurred in an apartment block in the Toronto district of Vaughan in Canada.

At least six people are believed to have died in a mass shooting incident late on Sunday, December 18, in the Toronto district of Vaughan in Canada. The event reportedly took place in the Belleria Residences on the corner of Jane Street and Rutherford Road, as reported by Royal Intel @RoyalIntel_.

Police units responded to the location where the suspected gunman was killed. It is not clear whether he was shot by the police or if he possibly took his own life.

Police presence at a condo building in the area of Jane and Rutherford after several people were shot. Multiple victims, one male suspect. The suspect is deceased following an interaction with police. SIU will be notified. Updates to follow — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 19, 2022

A media officer will be at the scene in Vaughan at aprox 10:30 p.m. staging location at the second building north of Rutherford on the East side of Jane St. — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 19, 2022

“We’re waiting to determine how many victims we have, but there are many deceased”, explained Laura Nicolle, a spokeswoman for York Regional Police. She indicated that between five to seven people could be dead, including the suspect.

An unconfirmed report claimed that the incident: “unfolded in a board room where an individual is alleged to have entered, unloaded a gun and struck as many as eight members of the condo board, which was in a meeting”.

#BREAKING Up to as many as 6 dead after a mass shooting at an apartment building/condos in York, in Toronto, Canada. The suspect is also dead at the scene. Press conference will be in 15 minutes with hopefully more info It occurred at corner of Jane Street and Rutherford Road pic.twitter.com/qCLcmHxmRh — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) December 19, 2022

#BREAKING Update on the shooting in York, Toronto: – The suspect was killed after an interaction with police at the scene. It is unclear if he killer himself or police killed him. – It occurred at the Belleria Residences. Picture from the scene: pic.twitter.com/UZUD4Xawz0 — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) December 19, 2022

