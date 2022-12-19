BREAKING: British couple found dead in Mallorca home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 21:46

British couple found dead in Mallorca home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

A British couple are suspected to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning after being found dead in their home on the Balearic island of Mallorca.

A British couple found dead in their home on the Balearic island of Mallorca are believed to have died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. Their bodies were discovered at around 4pm this afternoon, Monday, December 19.

The tragic incident came to light after their son – who lives in the UK – called a neighbour who reportedly helped out at the property to say he was concerned as he had not been able to contact his parents. They were subsequently located in their home in the small town of Selva in the Raiguer district of the island.

One of the bodies – a male aged 62 and his 56-year-old partner – was reportedly found in bed and the other, on a chair. It is believed that the unnamed couple could have passed away at least two days ago.

A specialist police forensic team was said to be still working at the property this evening to try and establish the circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

According to a spokesperson from the Guardia Civil, investigators were initially working on the hypothesis that the deaths could have been caused by a faulty butane gas heater in the property. They added that this could not be confirmed until the results of their post morten examinations were revealed.

