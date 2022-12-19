Anglesey couple sentenced in multi-million-pound fraud lived the high-life in Marbella on the Costa del Sol Close
By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 3:50

Russia launches drone strike on Ukrainian region of Kyiv Oblast

A drone strike has been launched on the Ukrainian region of Kyiv Oblast by the Russian military.

 

Russia launched a drone strike on the Ukrainian region of Kyiv Oblast in the early hours of today, Monday, December 19. Officials reportedly instructed residents to get to shelters immediately.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of Kyiv Oblast posted on his Telegram channel to inform people that the air defences were operational to protect the area ‘due to a Russian attack’. He also urged them to stay in the safety of the shelters while the ‘drone attack continues’, as reported by the Kyiv Independent on its Twitter profile.

Nolan Petersen, a former USAF special operations pilot and author who lives in Kyiv tweeted @nolanwpeterson that he had been woken up at around 4:30am local time by the sound of explosions. The air raid alert had been sounding since 1:57am though he added.

Mr Petersen reports regularly on the situation in Ukraine and suggested that this morning’s attack could involve Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones.

Iuliia Mendel, a former Spokesperson to President Zelenskyy also reported @IuliiaMendel that nine drones had been shot out of the sky by the Ukrainian air defence systems. She also claimed that they were Shahed drones.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.

