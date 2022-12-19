By Chris King • 19 December 2022 • 3:50

Russia launches drone strike on Ukrainian region of Kyiv Oblast

A drone strike has been launched on the Ukrainian region of Kyiv Oblast by the Russian military.

Russia launched a drone strike on the Ukrainian region of Kyiv Oblast in the early hours of today, Monday, December 19. Officials reportedly instructed residents to get to shelters immediately.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of Kyiv Oblast posted on his Telegram channel to inform people that the air defences were operational to protect the area ‘due to a Russian attack’. He also urged them to stay in the safety of the shelters while the ‘drone attack continues’, as reported by the Kyiv Independent on its Twitter profile.

⚡️Governor: Air defense at work in Kyiv Oblast amid drone attack. Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram that the air defenses in Kyiv Oblast were operating "due to a Russian attack." Kuleba asked residents to stay in shelters as the "drone attack continues." — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 19, 2022

Nolan Petersen, a former USAF special operations pilot and author who lives in Kyiv tweeted @nolanwpeterson that he had been woken up at around 4:30am local time by the sound of explosions. The air raid alert had been sounding since 1:57am though he added.

Mr Petersen reports regularly on the situation in Ukraine and suggested that this morning’s attack could involve Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones.

Seeing reports of another Russian attack using Iranian-made exploding drones. Ukrainian air defenses working. Striking on early Monday morning has become Moscow’s modus operandi. Also — power is still on where I live. — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) December 19, 2022

Iuliia Mendel, a former Spokesperson to President Zelenskyy also reported @IuliiaMendel that nine drones had been shot out of the sky by the Ukrainian air defence systems. She also claimed that they were Shahed drones.

NINE Shakheds have been shot down by Ukrainian defense above Kyiv tonight. And they are still here. The alert is on. #RussiaisATerroistState #ArmUkraineNow — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) December 19, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

