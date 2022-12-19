China is guarding crematoriums as it hides true toll of zero COVID-19 policy

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 19 December 2022 • 20:19

Body abandoned at overcrowded crematorium

An eyewitness report by Sky News suggests that the government in China is hiding the true toll of the zero COVID-19 policy.

The report on Monday, December 19 suggests that a crematorium in Beijing that was specially designed to handle COVID-19 deaths is busy, despite only one death reported by authorities in nearly seven months.

Numerous ambulances and grieving families are reported at the crematorium daily, but who is being cremated is difficult to verify with COVID-19 data in China unavailable.

According to the Chinese government, there have been almost no recent Covid deaths in Cina. But on December 16, was an unusually long queue at the Huilonggang Crematorium in Shenyang.#ChineseCovidDeaths #China #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/v1JQ6aFAvT — 247ChinaNews (@247ChinaNews) December 17, 2022

Anecdotal evidence suggests that just two weeks after the country relaxed its zero-tolerance policy, the number of infections has soared.

But it is not just this crematorium that is said to be busy, with drivers saying that it has been busier than usual. Some of the people attending the funerals said that they know it is COVID-19 that is killing the people and that’s why they were there.

But they did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal, with the government working hard to hide the true situation. The Sky crew were monitored wherever they went and were often interrupted, plus they were unable to gain access to some crematoriums as they were being guarded by police.

Facilities and hospitals visited by the crew indicated a chronic shortage of intensive care beds, with the population having little immunity against the virus. China has shunned western produced COVID-19 vaccines and their own have been ineffective.

Bodies pile up inside a hospital in #CCPChina. Don’t know exactly which hospital, could be Harbin city. The man who shot this video has a strong accent of Northeast #China. #Covid #Covid19 #zerocovidpolicy #CCP #XiJinping pic.twitter.com/F7kFBwzWFT — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) December 18, 2022

The true situation is, however, difficult to understand with China hiding the true toll of its zero COVID-19 policy.

