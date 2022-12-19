Dogeliens X PancakeSwap: Will the partnership change the course of the Crypto Market?

By EWN • 19 December 2022 • 11:50

The crypto market is constantly evolving and growing. Known to be volatile and unpredictable, the risk that comes with crypto highlights how quickly things can change. When we think back to when cryptocurrency was first introduced in 2009 until today, it has changed drastically. With a new crypto project, Dogeliens (DOGET) is set to enter the market soon. It seems as if it has the potential to take over the market with the help of the crypto exchange, PancakeSwap (CAKE).

The Power of PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched in 2020 and is the leading decentralised exchange on the BNB chain. It is an automated market maker (AMM) which is a decentralised application that allows users to exchange tokens, provide liquidity via farming and earn fees as a result.

Despite being fairly new to the crypto game, PancakeSwap has seen big success during its time. Its native token, CAKE, is currently ranked 64th by market capitalisation (at the time of writing).

As a popular exchange platform, many new projects use PancakeSwap to be launched as they can use it to their advantage. This means that users can purchase tokens from various crypto projects through PancakeSwap. If a user does this, they know that the project focuses on decentralisation and is a strong project.

PancakeSwap Supports Dogeliens

Dogeliens is a new crypto project that will officially launch in 2023. Currently, it is in presale as it is working on raising funds and building a strong community prior to its launch. As a meme coin, Dogeliens stands out from the crowd as it also focuses heavily on decentralisation.

Ensuring that its users have full control over their funds, the Dogeliens platform is also open-sourced. This means that each user has access to the source code and can modify it based on their needs and requirements. This removes the need for any third-party or government-controlled authority.

Hence, PancakeSwap is the perfect exchange platform to help Dogeliens as decentralised finance is what PancakeSwap is all about. Once Dogeliens is out of presale, users can go to the PancakeSwap website which will provide users with the option to purchase DOGET tokens. Additionally, PancakeSwap users who have never heard about Dogeliens before will have the opportunity to learn more about this new project.

Dogeliens seems to have strong potential for long-term success due to its uniqueness. Dogeliens aims to create a fun, community-based platform that users can enjoy whilst earning money. From NFTs, the metaverse, a merch store, and much more, Dogeliens has an endless list of features to offer.

Furthermore, Dogeliens thinks bigger than itself by educating users about cryptocurrency. One of the main reasons why many people do not use cryptocurrency is due to a lack of knowledge. Dogeliens aims to change this by providing thousands of hours’ worth of video content to educate users properly.

To Sum Up

Although it is in the presale stage, it seems as if Dogeliens could become a strong crypto project in the market and help shape the future of the market.

Learn more about Dogeliens here:

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido