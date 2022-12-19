By Matthew Roscoe • 19 December 2022 • 12:57

Donald Trump speculated to take over Twitter after 'Chief Twit' Elon Musk loses CEO poll. Image: rafapress/.Shutterstock.com

ELON MUSK looks likely to step down as CEO of Twitter after a majority of the platform’s users voted in favour of him stepping down.

The move by Elon Musk to put his Twitter CEO status to a poll has led many to speculate as to who the new ‘Chief Twit’ would be after the billionaire said he would remove himself from the role if he lost the poll – which he did.

This speculation has led to a number of people stating that former US President Donald Trump could be set for the role.

While others have even suggested that controversial influencer Andrew Tate be given the role.

In his poll, Musk asked the question: “Should I step down as head of Twitter?”

He added: “I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Over 17.5 million users voted in the poll, which saw 57.5 per cent of users vote for the Tesla boss to step down as Twitter CEO.

Many speculated that Musk had already selected someone to step in as CEO of the Twitter company and was using his poll in order to promote the change.

“A very clever move by @elonmusk who says he’ll abide by the result. He’s set the strategy. Allows him to install a CEO who can get what needs to be done, done,” James Max wrote.

A very clever move by @elonmusk who says he’ll abide by the result. He’s set the strategy. Allows him to install a CEO who can get what needs to be done, done. https://t.co/EpxGwGQ5ry — James Max (@thejamesmax) December 19, 2022

While many users of the platform took the chance to come up with some wild speculations.

As noted, Trump and Tate’s names were circulating on Twitter, while other people said it could be Kanye West or even the Saudi Prince’s he was seen partying with at the Qatar World Cup final.

“Donald Trump is now CEO of Twitter,” one person wrote.

Donald Trump is now CEO of Twitter https://t.co/9Z448PNDps — 🎵it was oliver all along 🧙🏻‍♀️ (@olivera_h) December 19, 2022

“🚨BREAKING🚨Donald Trump hired as CEO of Twitter after Musk steps down after poll,” another person said.

🚨BREAKING🚨

Donald Trump hired as CEO of Twitter after Musk steps down after poll. pic.twitter.com/2UAWRkT15q — baggersesquire (@baggersesq) December 19, 2022

“@Cobratate ANDREW TATE FOR TWITTER CEO!!!!!!! @elonmusk @Twitter,” one Twitter wrote.

While another person wrote: “Who will be the next Twitter CEO then? Trump, Tate…?”

Who will be the next Twitter CEO then? Trump, Tate…? — Caro 🏳️‍🌈 (@CaroFraTyskland) December 18, 2022

